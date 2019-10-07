Police: 15-year-old girl stabs 68-year-old woman to death

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts have charged a 15-year-old girl with fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman.

The Bristol district attorney's office says police responded to a Fall River apartment just after 5 p.m. Sunday for a medical emergency.

First responders found the victim, 68-year-old Ana Vazquez suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, where she was later pronounced dead.

The teen suspect, who had been living in the apartment with the victim and her grandson, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with murder on Monday.

The suspect faces arraignment Monday. Her name was not released because she is a juvenile.