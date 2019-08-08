Police: 15-20 headstones toppled at Detroit-area cemetery

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (AP) — Police say vandalism is blamed for the toppling of 15-20 headstones at a suburban Detroit cemetery.

WDIV-TV reports police in South Lyon got a call Thursday morning about the vandalism at South Lyon Cemetery. Police say flowers and displays also were knocked over.

Police are looking for the person or people responsible for the vandalism. They're asking for tips from the public if anyone knows who might be to blame.

