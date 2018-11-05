Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in gunfire exchange in Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say two people have been shot and another person has been killed in a shootout in Georgia.

Athens-Clarke County police were called to a shooting in progress at a home Monday. Police spokesman Geof Gilland says they found two men with gunshot wounds and another person dead. News outlets report police identified 44-year-old Quincy Davis as the man killed.

Gilland says Davis went to the home to confront an ex-girlfriend. He says the female victim was leaving for work when the suspect put a gun to her head and pushed her back into the home.

Davis and another man staying in the home exchanged gunfire. There were two women and two men inside. Both men were hit in the spray of bullets.