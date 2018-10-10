Police: Suspect who killed 1, wounded 2 slain in shootout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man fatally shot a woman with whom he had a relationship and wounded his own son and a second man Wednesday, then was killed by police in a shootout during a vehicle chase through a Rochester neighborhood.

Terrell Blake, 47, was in a rented U-Haul van when he was spotted driving recklessly late Wednesday morning, soon after separate shootings were reported in different parts of the city, police said as investigators pieced together the events leading to the chase.

A video posted on the Democrat and Chronicle's website shows at least one officer on foot shooting out the van's driver's-side window as it speeds down a tree-lined street. The Monroe County sheriff's deputy opened fire after the suspect fired at him, police said.

The video shows the deputy pursuing the van on foot as more than a dozen police vehicles give chase along with other officers on foot. The video loses sight of the van after the driver makes a sharp left turn into a driveway where the suspect fired at officers, who returned fire, police said.

Deputy Police Chief LaRon Singletary said Blake was declared dead at the scene. It wasn't clear if Blake was shot by police or if he died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Officials said the chase occurred after two shootings about an hour apart Wednesday on the city's west and east sides left a woman dead and two men wounded, including the suspect's son, who is in his 20s. The suspect had been in a domestic relationship with the woman, Singletary said.

Singletary said local and state law enforcement agencies happened to be holding a terrorism response training session in Rochester at the time of the shootings and were able to quickly respond when the suspect's rental van was spotted. He said the suspect "targeted" his victims.

"He was clearly on a mission," he said.

Television news were still gathered near the scene of the second shooting when the suspect drove back through the area and gunfire erupted, sending reporters and residents scrambling for cover as police officers shouted warnings to flee.

Katheryn Grimes told the Democrat and Chronicle she was sitting on the porch of her home near the scene of the second shooting when all of a sudden she saw multiple police cars and heard gunfire. She said she scrambled inside her home as bullets whizzed past.

"This s very upsetting to me," she said. "I mean, it has been a crazy day, a crazy day. This is too close for comfort."