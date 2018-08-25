Plymouth State to hold conference on human trafficking

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Plymouth State University is going to hold a conference about raising awareness in New Hampshire about human trafficking.

The conference is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8. It will introduce participants to the warning signs of human trafficking and help them recognize potential victims in their own communities.

The conference also will explore the legal and emotional impact of human trafficking on victims, their families, and their communities.

At Plymouth State, clinical mental health counseling, school counseling and school psychology programs plan to add coursework centered on human trafficking, enabling future students to recognize the warning signs and how they can help.