Plea withdrawal denied, man sentenced for explicit messages

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — A Kelso man who pleaded guilty to five counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes has been sentenced to five years in prison despite attempts to revoke his plea, which he said was coerced.

The Daily News of Longview reported Tuesday that 65-year-old Donald Hogan pleaded guilty in August. In September, Hogan claimed he knew the sexually charged conversation was a setup and that he only continued it so he could file a lawsuit against police in order to support his wife. In October he said he wished to withdraw his guilty plea.

Records say Hogan sent Facebook messages thinking he was conversing with a 13-year-old girl. He made plans to meet with the "girl" in May and was arrested by police after he arrived.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning denied Hogan's request to withdraw his plea and sentenced him to prison.

