Plea set in crash that killed ex-Indiana sheriff, his wife

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has set a plea hearing for a man accused in a drunken driving crash that killed a former western Indiana sheriff and his wife.

Bryan Robertson's jury trial was scheduled for April 8 on charges of driving while intoxicated causing death. He had previously pleaded not guilty .

But the Tribune-Star reports a Parke County judge set an April 11 change of plea and sentencing hearing Tuesday for Robertson at his attorney's request.

The 42-year-old Rockville man is charged in a December 2017 crash that killed 74-year-old Michael Eslinger and 73-year-old Darla Eslinger.

Mike Eslinger served four terms as Parke County sheriff, while Darla Eslinger had retired as the county's emergency management director.

Police say Robertson's blood-alcohol content was 0.117 percent. Indiana's legal limit to drive is 0.08 percent.

