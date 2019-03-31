https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Pittsfield-police-say-pedestrian-killed-in-13730389.php
Pittsfield police say pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a vehicle they say struck and killed a pedestrian and then drove from the scene.
The victim was struck in Pittsfield at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Witnesses told investigators that the victim was struck by a light-colored Ford SUV that kept on driving toward the neighboring town of Dalton.
Police say the vehicle is likely to have front-end damage and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
