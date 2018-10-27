-
A SWAT team arrives at the Tree of Life Synagogue inPittsburgh, Pa. where a shooter opened fire injuring multiple people, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
A SWAT team arrives at the Tree of Life Synagogue inPittsburgh, Pa. where a shooter opened fire injuring multiple people, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
-
Polikce respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less
Photo: Pam Panchak, AP
Polikce respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh ... more
-
Police respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette via AP) less
Photo: Pam Panchak, AP
Police respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette via ... more
-
First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
-
Scroll through to see U.S. mass shootings over the years.
Scroll through to see U.S. mass shootings over the years.
Photo: Associated Press
-
August 26, 2018
The Jacksonville Landing
Jacksonville, Fla.
Killed: 2, plus the gunman
Injured: Nine
Shooter: David Katz
August 26, 2018
Photo: Laura Heald
The Jacksonville Landing
Jacksonville, Fla.
Killed: 2, plus the gunman
Injured: Nine
Shooter: David Katz
-
May 18, 2018
Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe, Texas
Killed: At least 9 people
Injured: At least 12
Shooter: Unidentified
May 18, 2018
Photo: Steve Gonzales, Houston Chronicle
Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe, Texas
Killed: At least 9 people
Injured: At least 12
Shooter: Unidentified
-
February 14, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Parkland, Florida
Killed: 17
Injured: 17
Shooter: Nikolas Cruz, 19
February 14, 2018
Photo: John McCall, MBO / Associated Press
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Parkland, Florida
Killed: 17
Injured: 17
Shooter: Nikolas Cruz, 19
-
November 5, 2017
First Baptist Church
Sutherland Springs, Texas
Killed: 26
Injured: 20
Shooter: Devin Patrick Kelley, 26
November 5, 2017
Photo: Jay Janner, AP
First Baptist Church
Sutherland Springs, Texas
Killed: 26
Injured: 20
Shooter: Devin Patrick Kelley, 26
-
October 1, 2017
Route 91 Harvest country music festival
Las Vegas Strip
Killed: 58
Injured: 851
Shooter: Stephen Paddock, 64
October 1, 2017
Photo: John Locher, Associated Press
Route 91 Harvest country music festival
Las Vegas Strip
Killed: 58
Injured: 851
Shooter: Stephen Paddock, 64
-
June 12, 2016
Pulse nightclub
Orlando, Florida
Killed: 49
Injured: 53
Shooter: Omar Mateen, 29
June 12, 2016
Photo: MySpace Via The Associated Press
Pulse nightclub
Orlando, Florida
Killed: 49
Injured: 53
Shooter: Omar Mateen, 29
-
October 1, 2015
Umpqua Community College
Roseburg, Oregon
Killed: 9
Injured: 9
Shooter: Chris Harper-Mercer, 26
October 1, 2015
Photo: Michael Sullivan
Umpqua Community College
Roseburg, Oregon
Killed: 9
Injured: 9
Shooter: Chris Harper-Mercer, 26
-
June 18, 2015
Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Charleston, South Carolina
Killed: 9
Injured: 0
Shooter: Dylann Roof, 21
Photo: Richard Ellis /Getty Images
June 18, 2015
Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Charleston, South Carolina
Killed: 9
Injured: 0
Shooter: Dylann Roof, 21
-
December 2, 2015
Inland Regional Center
San Bernardino, California
Killed: 14
Injured: 21
Shooters: Syed Rizwan Farook, 28; Tashfeen Malik, 27
Photo: DOUG SAUNDERS, AFP / Getty Images
December 2, 2015
Inland Regional Center
San Bernardino, California
Killed: 14
Injured: 21
Shooters: Syed Rizwan Farook, 28; Tashfeen Malik, 27
-
November 28, 2015
Shooter: Robert L. Deer, 59
Planned Parenthood clinic
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Killed: 3
Injured: 9
Photo: David Zalubowski, STF
November 28, 2015
Shooter: Robert L. Deer, 59
Planned Parenthood clinic
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Killed: 3
Injured: 9
-
November 22, 2015
Bunny Friend Park
New Orleans, Louisiana
Killed: 0
Injured: 17
Shooter: Unknown
Photo: Cheryl Gerber, Getty Images
November 22, 2015
Bunny Friend Park
New Orleans, Louisiana
Killed: 0
Injured: 17
Shooter: Unknown
-
May 23, 2014
Near the University of California, Santa Barbara
Isla Vista, California
Killed: 6
Injured: 7
Shooter: Elliot Rodger, 22
Photo: David McNew, Getty Images
May 23, 2014
Near the University of California, Santa Barbara
Isla Vista, California
Killed: 6
Injured: 7
Shooter: Elliot Rodger, 22
-
September 16, 2013
Washington Navy Yard
Washington, D.C.
Killed: 12
Injured: 4
Shooter: Aaron Alexis, 34
Photo: Handout, Getty Images
September 16, 2013
Washington Navy Yard
Washington, D.C.
Killed: 12
Injured: 4
Shooter: Aaron Alexis, 34
-
October 12, 2012
Salon Meritage
Seal Beach, California
Killed: 8
Injured: 1
Shooter: Scott Dekraai, 41
Photo: Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
October 12, 2012
Salon Meritage
Seal Beach, California
Killed: 8
Injured: 1
Shooter: Scott Dekraai, 41
-
September 28, 2012
Accent Signage Systems Co.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Killed: 6
Injured: 2
Shooter: Andrew Engeldinger, 36
Photo: David Joles
September 28, 2012
Accent Signage Systems Co.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Killed: 6
Injured: 2
Shooter: Andrew Engeldinger, 36
-
August 5, 2012
The Sikh Temple of Wisconsin
Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Killed: 6
Injured: 3
Shooter: Wade Page, 40
Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images
August 5, 2012
The Sikh Temple of Wisconsin
Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Killed: 6
Injured: 3
Shooter: Wade Page, 40
-
April 2, 2012
Oikos University
Oakland, California
Killed: 7
Injured: 3
Shooter: One Goh, 43
April 2, 2012
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Oikos University
Oakland, California
Killed: 7
Injured: 3
Shooter: One Goh, 43
-
February 1, 2012
Chardon High School
Chardon, Ohio
Killed: 5
Injured: 16
Shooter: T.J. Lane, 17
February 1, 2012
Photo: Duncan Scott, POOL
Chardon High School
Chardon, Ohio
Killed: 5
Injured: 16
Shooter: T.J. Lane, 17
-
December 14, 2012
Sandy Hook Elementary School
Newtown, Connecticut
Killed: 27
Injured: 1
Shooter: Adam Lanza, 20
December 14, 2012
Photo: Shannon Hicks, AP Photo/Newtown Bee, Shannon Hi
Sandy Hook Elementary School
Newtown, Connecticut
Killed: 27
Injured: 1
Shooter: Adam Lanza, 20
-
January 8, 2011
Walmart
Tucson, Arizona
Killed: 6
Injured: 11
Shooter: Jared Loughner, 22
Photo: Matt York, STF
January 8, 2011
Walmart
Tucson, Arizona
Killed: 6
Injured: 11
Shooter: Jared Loughner, 22
-
August 3, 2010
Hartford Distributors Co.
Manchester, Connecticut
Killed: 8
Injured: 2
Shooter: Omar Thornton, 34
Photo: Kathleen O'Rourke
August 3, 2010
Hartford Distributors Co.
Manchester, Connecticut
Killed: 8
Injured: 2
Shooter: Omar Thornton, 34
-
November 5, 2009
Fort Hood, Texas
Killed: 13
Injured: 32
Shooter: Maj. Nadal Hasan, 39
Photo: JERRY LARA, Staff
November 5, 2009
Fort Hood, Texas
Killed: 13
Injured: 32
Shooter: Maj. Nadal Hasan, 39
-
April 3, 2009
American Civic Association
Binghamton, New York
Killed: 13
Injured: 4
Shooter: Jiverly Wong, 41
Photo: Matt Rourke, ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 3, 2009
American Civic Association
Binghamton, New York
Killed: 13
Injured: 4
Shooter: Jiverly Wong, 41
-
February 14, 2008
Northern Illinois University
Dekalb, Illinois
Killed: 5
Injured: 16
Shooter: Steven Kazmierczak, 27
February 14, 2008
Photo: Jim Killam, HO
Northern Illinois University
Dekalb, Illinois
Killed: 5
Injured: 16
Shooter: Steven Kazmierczak, 27
-
April 16, 2007
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Blacksburg, Virginia
Killed: 32
Injured: 17
Shooter: Cho Seung-Hui
April 16, 2007
Photo: AP
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Blacksburg, Virginia
Killed: 32
Injured: 17
Shooter: Cho Seung-Hui
-
October 2, 2006
Amish schoolhouse
Bart Township, Pennsylvania
Killed: 5
Injured: 5
Shooter: Charles Roberts, 33
October 2, 2006
Photo: EILEEN BLASS
Amish schoolhouse
Bart Township, Pennsylvania
Killed: 5
Injured: 5
Shooter: Charles Roberts, 33
-
March 21, 2005
Red Lake High School
Red Lake Indian Reservation, Minnesota
Killed: 9
Injured: 7
Shooter: Jeffrey Weise, 16
March 21, 2005
Photo: MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Lake High School
Red Lake Indian Reservation, Minnesota
Killed: 9
Injured: 7
Shooter: Jeffrey Weise, 16
-
July 8, 2003
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Meridian, Mississippi
Killed: 5
Injured: 9
Shooter: Doug Williams, 48
Photo: Getty Images
July 8, 2003
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Meridian, Mississippi
Killed: 5
Injured: 9
Shooter: Doug Williams, 48
-
March 5, 2001
Santana High School
Santee, California
Killed: 2
Injured: 13
Shooter: Charles Williams, 15
Photo: NANCEE E. LEWIS
March 5, 2001
Santana High School
Santee, California
Killed: 2
Injured: 13
Shooter: Charles Williams, 15
-
December 26, 2000
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Wakefield, Massachusetts
Killed: 7
Injured: 0
Shooter: Michael McDermott, 42
Photo: Pool, Getty Images
December 26, 2000
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Wakefield, Massachusetts
Killed: 7
Injured: 0
Shooter: Michael McDermott, 42
-
November 2, 1999
Xerox Corp.
Honolulu, Hawaii
Killed: 7
Injured: 0
Shooter: Bryan Uyesugi
Photo: Getty Images
November 2, 1999
Xerox Corp.
Honolulu, Hawaii
Killed: 7
Injured: 0
Shooter: Bryan Uyesugi
-
September 15, 1999
Wedgewood Baptist Church
Fort Worth, Texas
Killed: 7
Injured: 7
Shooter: Larry Ashbrook, 47
Photo: John Chapple, Getty Images
September 15, 1999
Wedgewood Baptist Church
Fort Worth, Texas
Killed: 7
Injured: 7
Shooter: Larry Ashbrook, 47
-
July 29, 1999
All-Tech Investment and Momentum Securities Inc.
Atlanta, Georgia
Killed: 9
Injured: 12
Shooter: Mark Barton, 44
Photo: STEVE SCHAEFER, Getty Images
July 29, 1999
All-Tech Investment and Momentum Securities Inc.
Atlanta, Georgia
Killed: 9
Injured: 12
Shooter: Mark Barton, 44
-
March 24, 1998
Jonesboro Westside Middle School
Jonesboro Arkansas
Killed: 5
Injured: 10
Shooter: Mitchell Johnson, 13; Drew Golden, 11
Photo: Barbara Laing, Getty Images
March 24, 1998
Jonesboro Westside Middle School
Jonesboro Arkansas
Killed: 5
Injured: 10
Shooter: Mitchell Johnson, 13; Drew Golden, 11
-
October 16, 1991
Luby's Cafeteria
Killeen, Texas
Killed: 22
Injured: 20
Shooter: George Hennard, 35
Photo: RON HEFLIN, Associated Press
October 16, 1991
Luby's Cafeteria
Killeen, Texas
Killed: 22
Injured: 20
Shooter: George Hennard, 35
-
August 20, 1986
Edmond post office
Edmond, Oklahoma
Killed: 15
Injured: 6
Shooter: Patrick Sherrill
August 20, 1986
Photo: DAVID LONGSTREATH, Associated Press
Edmond post office
Edmond, Oklahoma
Killed: 15
Injured: 6
Shooter: Patrick Sherrill
-
July 18, 1984
McDonald's massacre
San Ysidro, California
Killed: 23
Injured: 19
Shooter: James Huberty, 41
July 18, 1984
Photo: Lenny Ignelzi, STF
McDonald's massacre
San Ysidro, California
Killed: 23
Injured: 19
Shooter: James Huberty, 41
-
September 25, 1982
Wilkes-Barr shootings
Willkes-Barr and Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania
Killed: 13
Injured: 1
Shooter: George E. Banks, 40
September 25, 1982
Photo: GEORGE WIDMAN, Associated Press
Wilkes-Barr shootings
Willkes-Barr and Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania
Killed: 13
Injured: 1
Shooter: George E. Banks, 40
-
August 1, 1966
The University of Texas at Austin
Austin, Texas
Killed: 18
Injured: 31
Shooter: Charles Whitman, 25
August 1, 1966
The University of Texas at Austin
Austin, Texas
Killed: 18
Injured: 31
Shooter: Charles Whitman, 25
-
September 6, 1949
Camden shootings
Camden, New Jersey
Killed: 13
Injured: 3
Shooter: Howard Barton Unruh,28
September 6, 1949
Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
Camden shootings
Camden, New Jersey
Killed: 13
Injured: 3
Shooter: Howard Barton Unruh,28
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
A SWAT team arrives at the Tree of Life Synagogue inPittsburgh, Pa. where a shooter opened fire injuring multiple people, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
A SWAT team arrives at the Tree of Life Synagogue inPittsburgh, Pa. where a shooter opened fire injuring multiple people, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police said a suspect was in custody after a shooting caused "multiple casualties" at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.
Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
It was not immediately known how many people had been shot, whether there were any fatalities or what the shooter's motive was.
Police spokesman Chris Togneri said police have no more information at this time because they were still trying to clear the building and determine if any more threats exist.
The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said all residents of the neighborhood are required to stay inside their homes until further notice.
Jeff Finkelstein of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh told WPXI that organization's security officer has notified all JCC synagogues and that they are on modified lockdown.
President Donald Trump said he was monitoring the shooting. In a tweet, Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said "looks like multiple fatalities."
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called the shooting an "absolute tragedy."
"We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life," Wolf said. "But we have been saying "this one is too many" for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm's way."
In 2010, Tree of Life Congregation — founded more than 150 years ago — merged with Or L'Simcha to form Tree of Life (asterisk) Or L'Simcha.
The synagogue is a fortress-like concrete building, its facade punctuated by rows of swirling, modernistic stained-glass windows illustrating the story of creation, the acceptance of God's law, the "life cycle" and "how human-beings should care for the earth and one another," according to its website. Among its treasures is a "Holocaust Torah," rescued from Czechoslovakia.
Its sanctuary can hold up to 1,250 guests.
Finkelstein said local synagogues have done "lots of training on things like active shooters, and we've looked at hardening facilities as much as possible."
"This should not be happening, period," he told reporters at the scene. "This should not be happening in a synagogue."
Just three days before the shooting, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers posted a column on the congregation's website, noting that people make time to attend funerals, but not for life's happy occasions.
"There is a story told in the Talmud of a wedding procession and a funeral procession heading along parallel roads, with the roads intersecting," Myers wrote on Wednesday. "The question asked is: when they meet at the fork, which procession goes first, funeral or wedding? The correct answer is wedding, as the joy of the couple takes precedence. In fact, the funeral procession is to move out of sight so that their joy is not lessened."
Myers ended his column with words that now seem all too prescient.
"We value joy so much in Judaism that upon taking our leave from a funeral or a shiva house, the customary statement one makes (in Yiddish) is 'nor oyf simches' - only for s'machot," Myers wrote. "While death is inevitable and a part of life, we still take our leave with the best possible blessing, to meet at joyous events. And so I say to you: nor oyf simches!"