Pittsburgh official says she's confident she'll be cleared

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An elected official from Pittsburgh scheduled for trial Tuesday in Michigan says she is confident she will be cleared of wrongdoing in an altercation at a Detroit hotel earlier this year.

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, who was overwhelmingly re-elected to a third term last week, faces felony resisting and obstructing police and misdemeanor disorderly conduct counts in Wayne County Court in the March incident.

Prosecutors allege Wagner interfered with Detroit police while they prepared to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the Westin Book Cadillac hotel on March 6. They were in Detroit for a concert.

Wagner and Mosley maintain they were the victims of hotel staff and police who acted improperly. Mosley was acquitted in July of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace counts.