Pittsburgh won't enforce gun controls until suits resolved

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has agreed not to enforce recently passed gun restrictions until lawsuits filed by gun owners are resolved.

An Allegheny County judge issued the order Monday after all parties agreed.

The gun restrictions were approved in April after a mass shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 worshippers.

The legislation restricts military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle authorities say was used in the synagogue attack.

It also bans most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines and allows the temporary seizure of guns from people determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

Gun rights advocates say state law forbids municipalities from regulating the ownership or possession of firearms and ammunition.

Courts have thrown out previous municipal attempts at regulation.