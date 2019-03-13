Pima County jail inmate convicted of assaulting officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An inmate at the Pima County Jail has been convicted of assaulting a corrections officer.

County prosecutors say a March 22 status conference is scheduled to discuss sentencing for Niger Noriega.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Noriega was a jail inmate in September 2018 when a corrections officer told him he needed to return to his cell.

Prosecutors say Noriega attacked the officer, repeatedly punching him in the face and breaking his nose.

A jury convicted Noriega of aggravated assault on an officer, causing temporary but substantial disfigurement.

