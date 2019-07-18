Pilot arrested after plane crashes while landing in Nevada

MESQUITE, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man was arrested on suspicion of operating an aircraft while under the influence of alcohol after his plane crashed while landing at an airport in southern Nevada and then caught fire.

The Mesquite Police Department said 41-year-old Ryan Dashiell of Spokane was the only person on board the twin-engine jet when it crashed Wednesday night at the Mesquite Municipal Airport.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Dashiell who could comment on the misdemeanor allegation against him.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the plane was traveling from Pasco, Washington, to Henderson, Nevada.

Cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.