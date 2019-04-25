Pickup driver accused of trying to ram police chief's car

DAYTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska man twice tried to ram his pickup truck into an Iowa police chief's patrol car.

Webster County court records say 37-year-old Anthony Spinharney, of Omaha, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, eluding and interference with official acts. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Webster County Sheriff Jim Stubbs says Dayton Police Chief Nick Dunbar began chasing Spinharney when he speeded into Dayton around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The chase continued into a farm field northeast of town. Stubbs says Spinharney turned his pickup around and drove straight at Dunbar's police car but missed. Stubbs says Spinharney then circled back and again tried to hit Dunbar's cruiser.

Stubbs says Spinharney drove into another field after Dunbar fired a shot that struck Spinharney's pickup.

Spinharney abandoned his truck and soon was arrested.