https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Phoenix-police-investigating-a-shooting-that-left-14891255.php
Phoenix police investigating a shooting that left a man dead
PHOENIX (AP) —
Police in Phoenix are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead.
They say officers arrived in the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not identified the deceased man or any potential suspects yet.
View Comments