Phoenix police identify 2 men who died in shootout at condo

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men who died following a shootout at a condominium complex in Phoenix.

Phoenix police identified the victims as 23-year-old Allen Suarez and 20-year-old Cash Benally.

They say a 33-year-old man suffered injuries that weren't life threatening in the shootings Monday evening.

That man's name hasn't been released yet.

Police say one of the victims was found dead at the scene while another man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and later died.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute and several people ran from the scene after the shooting.

They say there's no information yet concerning the men's relationship or their involvement in the fatal shootings.

Police detectives are reaching out to the community for information.