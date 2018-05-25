Phoenix police: Man wounded in drive-by shooting at hospital

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man involved in a fight in a hospital parking lot was shot in a leg when a passenger in a passing car opened fire.

Police say the man's wound isn't life-threatening and that another man involved in the fight Thursday outside St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center was arrested.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said the incident started when a man verbally confronted two other men in the emergency room and then threatened the same two men with a knife about two hours later after the two men left the hospital.

According to Thompson, the drive-by shooting occurred while the three men were fighting.

An off-duty police officer working as hospital security chased the man who had accosted the other two men and took him into custody.