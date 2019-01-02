https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Phoenix-police-Man-fatally-wounded-in-parking-13503203.php
Phoenix police: Man fatally wounded in parking lot shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police learned of a fatal shooting when the wounded victim was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police say a witness told police that 28-year-old German Rico was shot in a business' parking lot near North 50th Avenue and West McDowell Road early Monday morning.
No suspect information was released and police said their investigation is ongoing.
View Comments