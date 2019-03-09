Phoenix, county homicide data paints a conflicting portrait

PHOENIX (AP) — It's being called the deadliest square mile (2.59 sq. kilometers) in Arizona's most populous county.

At least 10 homicides occurred in an area north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport near 28th Street and Interstate 10 from 2016 to 2018.

That's according to an analysis of homicide data by The Arizona Republic and it paints a conflicting portrait.

While the number of killings in Maricopa County and Phoenix has declined overall over the past three years, more people overall died from gunshot wounds.

At least 775 people were killed in the county from 2016 through 2018.

The manners of the 775 deaths varied from stabbings and strangulations to blunt-force trauma and poisoning.

But the majority of those killed — 79 percent — died of gunshot wounds.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com