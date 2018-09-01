Person sought in shooting out man outside eatery he ran

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Jersey are seeking help from the public in locating someone in connection with the slaying of a man gunned down near the Camden eatery he ran last week.

Thirty-eight-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Zavala was found shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound near El Taco Loco, which he ran. A 60-year-old man identified as a friend of his was found beaten nearby.

Camden County prosecutors on Friday released surveillance video of a person they say may have been involved. An unidentified figure in the video appears to be pointing a handgun.

Prosecutors say people shouldn't approach the person being sought. Anyone with information is asked to call county prosecutors or detectives.