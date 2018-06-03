Man killed at Oregon Culinary Institute was chef instructor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Police have identified the man who was shot and killed inside the Oregon Culinary Institute as a 63-year-old Beaverton resident.

Police on Sunday said Daniel Brophy, of Beaverton, died of a gunshot wound Saturday.

The institute's website lists Brophy as a lead chef instructor who had been at the school since 2006. It says he has nearly three decades experience in the kitchen and also was an expert in marine biology and gardening.

Police say students and staff arriving for courses Saturday morning found Brophy injured inside the school and called for help.

Police have not identified a suspect.