Person of interest in girl's abduction freed on bond

This undated photo provided by the Birmingham Police Department shows Patrick Devone Stallworth. Police say 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was playing outside at a birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, when she was abducted by someone in a dark SUV. Investigators say they've since located the vehicle and arrested on Sunday two people, Stallworth, 39, of Birmingham, Ala., and Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, also of Birmingham, on unrelated charges to the kidnapping of the little girl everyone calls Cupcake. (Birmingham Police Department via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A person of interest in the abduction of a 3-year-old Alabama girl has been released from jail after being arrested on unrelated charges.

Al.com reports 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail early Thursday. His bond was set at $500,000 on seven child pornography charges.

Stallworth and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Derrick Irisha Brown, were arrested Sunday after police released surveillance images of the SUV believed to be involved in Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's abduction Saturday outside at a birthday party. Stallworth has not been charged with any crime in connection with the child's disappearance.

Meanwhile, WIAT-TV reports the Jefferson County Commission has approved $8,000 to be added to the $20,000 CrimeStoppers reward for information in the case. With the addition of a $5,000 reward from Gov. Kay Ivey's office, the rewards total $33,000.