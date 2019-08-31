Person hit, killed by garbage truck in Oregon identified

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman in a sleeping bag who was run over in an Oregon parking lot has been identified as 57-year-old from San Leandro, California.

Police in Eugene, Oregon say Annette Lorraine Montero was run over early Monday by 53-year-old Todd Baker who was driving a garbage truck.

Police say Baker works for recycling and garbage collection company SaniPac.

The death was initially investigated as a hit and run because the vehicle involved was gone when officers arrived. No arrests or citations have been announced by police.

Dan Bryant, a minister at First Christian Church in Eugene, told KEZI-TV that a woman with a sleeping bag had attended a breakfast at the church Sunday and that security footage from the church showed the woman asleep in the parking lot.