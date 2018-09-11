Peoria police investigate drowning of 2-year-old boy in pool

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Peoria say they're investigating the drowning of a 2-year-boy that occurred at a home during a Labor Day family party.

They say officers responded to the home, which did not have a fence surrounding the pool.

The boy was unresponsive after being pulled from the water by his aunt, who noticed he was at the bottom of the pool.

Paramedics transported the child to a hospital, but police say he died last Wednesday.

The boy's name hasn't been released.

Police say detectives will determine if any charges are warranted because the pool didn't have a fence around it.