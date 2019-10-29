Pennsylvania to extend security grants to fight hate crimes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will provide millions of dollars in grants to protect houses of worship and other potentially targeted community organizations from hate crimes, a program inspired by the deadly mass shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue a year ago.

Gov. Tom Wolf's office said Tuesday that the Democrat will sign the bill, now that it's passed the Legislature.

The bill creates a five-year, $5 million grant program to be administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Grants can range from $5,000 to $150,000, and eligible applicants are tax-exempt nonprofits that the FBI included within a bias motivation category for hate crimes in 2017.

The money can be used for anything that enhances an organization's safety. Mass shootings are spurring similar grant programs in a number of states.