Pellet gun shooting causes panic in North Carolina bookstore

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man fired pellet guns inside a North Carolina bookstore, creating panic and causing minor injuries to two people.

Town of Cary spokeswoman Kathryn Trogdon says police got a call Friday night around 7 p.m. about an active shooter at a Barnes and Noble bookstore.

The white male suspect came into the store and started shooting with two pellet guns, according to Trogdon. She says that resulted in minor injuries to a man and woman who were taken to a hospital. Authorities arrested the suspect but didn't immediately say what charges he faced, or release his identity.

Trogdon wasn't able to describe what the pellet guns looked like.

Cary Police Capt. John Szymeczek told WNCN-TV that the pellet guns were realistic looking and caused panic in the bookstore.