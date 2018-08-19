https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Pedestrian-killed-in-hit-and-run-crash-in-13166750.php
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in southwest Denver
DENVER (AP) — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in southwest Denver.
The Denver Post reports the pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was struck while crossing a street near Ruby Hill Park on Friday night. The vehicle was last seen heading north of South Federal Boulevard.
The pedestrian died at the scene, and police have not released a description of the vehicle.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com
View Comments