Pedestrian hurt in car crash at Tucson bus stop dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a second person injured when a car crashed into a bus stop has died.

Authorities said Sunday night that the investigation into the deadly crash that occurred Saturday is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Sgt. Pete Dugan confirms 65-year-old Gary Goodboy, a pedestrian who had been sitting at the bus stop, died over the weekend.

A man and woman also at the bus stop remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a vehicle ran a red light while attempting to pass stopped cars. That vehicle rear-ended an SUV, which hit a third vehicle.

The SUV's driver, 75-year-old James Deshler, died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that started the collision was treated for minor injuries.