Patrol investigates after truck hits, kills Billings woman

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating after a pickup truck struck and killed a 42-year-old Billings woman just west of the city.

The patrol has not released any information about the cause of the collision, which happened at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on King Avenue West.

The victim's name has not been released. The driver was not injured.