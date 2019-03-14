Patent attorney identified as 1 of 5 fire victims

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — One of the five victims of a house fire in western Massachusetts has been identified by her employer as a patent attorney with an Albany, New York firm.

Hoffman Warnick said Thursday that Justine Wilbur "died with her family" in the Wednesday morning blaze in Sheffield.

The firm said Wilbur "was smart, knowledgeable, dedicated and hardworking," a devoted mother and a true friend.

Authorities have not publicly released any names.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the other victims were Wilbur's husband, their 7-year-old twins and a 3-year-old child.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington says the fire in Sheffield was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.

Harrington called the investigation "complicated."

The cause remains under investigation.

___

This story has been corrected to fix multiple typos in the headline.