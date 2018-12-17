Passenger killed when unlicensed teen girl rolls car

ORTING, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed this weekend when an unlicensed teenage driver rolled a vehicle in Orting.

Witnesses called 911 about 6:50 a.m. Sunday to report seeing a car lose control.

The man, who was in the passenger seat, was thrown from the vehicle. Pierce County Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said the man was crushed by the car after he was ejected. Troyer said the driver, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital. She did not have a driver's license.

The News Tribune reports the 20-year-old victim has not been identified.

The sheriff's department will forward the case to prosecutors to decide whether to file criminal charges against the teen.