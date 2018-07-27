Parkland, Florida students embrace New Zealand on field trip

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Florida student Tyah-Amoy Roberts says that after spending a week in New Zealand, she's strongly considering moving to the country for college.

The 17-year-old is one of one of 28 students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who have embraced the South Pacific nation during a trip here to learn how to keep a youth movement going long after a tragedy fades from the headlines.

The school in February was attacked by a gunman who killed 17 students and staff members.

Roberts says she knew almost nothing about New Zealand before the trip, other than it was near Australia, got cold and windy at times, and has no natural predators. But she came away impressed with the emphasis on indigenous Maori culture.