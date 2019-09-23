Paris: Women on trial for attempted attack near Notre Dame

PARIS (AP) — Before it was ravaged by fire, Notre Dame Cathedral was the target of a bungled terrorist plot by two French women who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

They're going on trial Monday in a special Paris court, for attempting to explode a vehicle laden with fuel-doused gas canisters in the shadow of the medieval monument in 2016.

They face life in prison if convicted. Six other people are also on trial for related terrorism charges.

The Notre Dame plot failed, and no one was hurt. But the women had been recruited by one of France's most notorious jihadists. Prosecutors say the attempted explosion could have killed dozens of people in one of the French capital's most touristed neighborhhoods. It came after a string of Islamic extremist attacks that deeply shook France and hardened its security posture.