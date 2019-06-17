Parents to be arraigned in death of baby found in Ohio well

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) — The parents of a 4-month-old boy found dead in an Ohio well are to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder, kidnapping and corpse abuse.

A Scioto (seye-OH'-tuh) County grand jury indicted 39-year-old Jessica Groves and 41-year-old Daniel Groves, of Otway, last week in the death of their infant son, Dylan. Their arraignment is set for Monday in Portsmouth.

The parents were arrested before the indictment. Court documents don't list attorneys for them.

The baby's body was found in a well about 30 feet (9 meters) deep in Otway. That's about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Columbus. Authorities haven't disclosed a cause of death.

Authorities say Dylan was removed from his parents' custody when he was born with drugs in his system but was later returned to his father.