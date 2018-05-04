Parents struck, bound child services aid before taking kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say a couple assaulted a child care services worker and bound her to a tree before kidnapping their two children during what was supposed to be a supervised visit.

Police in Tucson issued an Amber alert for the 5-year-old boy and 6-month-old girl after their parents took them during a visit at a park on Friday.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says the father, 30-year-old Luis Ramirez, assaulted the case aid worker and tied her to a tree before taking the children.

The case worker was not seriously injured.