Parents of missing infant plead not guilty to abuse charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The parents of a missing 6-month-old Southern California boy have each pleaded not guilty to a charge of child abuse resulting in death.

Teams this week resumed searching a landfill in hopes of finding the boy's remains. Authorities allege the parents were doing drugs in a motel room on Dec. 31 and later found their son, Jacsun, dead. Officials believe they put the body in a suitcase and tossed it into a dumpster.

Thirty-four-year-old Adam Manson and 32-year-old Kiana Williams entered their pleas on Thursday and were ordered back to court April 10. KNBC-TV reports bail has been set at $5 million each.