https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Papillion-woman-arrested-in-shooting-death-of-14019430.php
Papillion woman arrested in shooting death of husband
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 49-year-old Papillion woman has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting her husband.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that 49-year-old Anne Valgora was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder, using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence
Papillion police say officers found 55-year-old Steven Douglas Olson, of Omaha, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Valgora's Papillion home with a gunshot wound to his head.
Police have not released details on the circumstances that led to the shooting.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com
View Comments