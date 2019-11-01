Papillion councilman pleads not guilty to child abuse count

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Papillion city councilman charged with a misdemeanor count of negligent child abuse has pleaded not guilty and asked for a trial.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Jason Gaines appeared in Sarpy County Court on Friday for a pretrial hearing.

Gaines was cited in early October after being accused of causing "finger mark bruising" on the arm of his girlfriend's 5-year-old son.

Gaines' attorney, Steve Delaney, told the newspaper that he doesn't believe the charge should have been filed and that he doesn't believe Gaines will be found guilty.

Gaines' next court date is set for Nov. 25.

