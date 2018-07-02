Panora officer shoots and kills man armed with knife

PANORA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an officer shot and killed a man who had been threatening people with a knife in the central Iowa city of Panora.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says officers were called Sunday evening to an apartment complex, where residents reported the man armed with a knife.

Officers found the man in a hallway and ordered him to drop the knife. After he refused to do so, an officer shot him.

The man was given medical aid but died.

An autopsy is planned.

Authorities didn't release the name of the man killed or the officers involved.