Panhandler stabbed to death on Providence street

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police have arrested a man they say stabbed a panhandler to death on a Providence street.

Maj. David Lapatin tells The Providence Journal a man in his 50s was panhandling at an intersection at about 8 p.m. Monday when two other men approached and an argument ensued.

Lapatin says 42-year-old Gary McConville, of Pawtucket, stabbed the victim several times and fled on foot with the other man. The victim died at the hospital.

Based on witness descriptions, the two men were apprehended nearby and questioned. The other man was eventually released without being charged.

McConville faces a murder charge. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.

The victim's name has not been made public.