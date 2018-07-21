Panel hears court worker's affidavit at impeachment inquiry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia legislative panel has heard a sworn affidavit from a court employee who said she felt that suspended state Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry tried to intimidate her into lying about court renovations.

The House Judiciary Committee is considering impeachment of West Virginia Supreme Court justices.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports court renovations were the focus of testimony the committee heard Friday.

The committee is set to return Thursday, when former Supreme Court administrator Steve Canterbury is scheduled to testify. Canterbury was fired after Loughry became chief justice, and the two have sparred over expensive renovations and other matters at the court.

Loughry was suspended over allegations he lied about using his office for personal gain. He's charged with lying to federal investigators, witness tampering, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

