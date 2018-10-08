Palm Springs officers killed 2 years ago being remembered

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Two Palm Springs officers killed in the line of duty are being remembered on the two-year anniversary of their death.

The Desert Sun reports that a memorial ceremony will be held Monday for officers Lesley Zerebny and Jose "Gil" Vega at the Palm Springs Memorial Plaza.

Zerebny and Vega were killed on Oct. 8, 2016 while responding to a call about domestic violence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against John Felix, the man charged with fatally shooting the officers with an AR-15 assault rifle.

Felix has pleaded not guilty to murder in the case.

Vega was a 35-year veteran just months away from retirement when he was killed.

Zerebny was a rookie officer just back from maternity leave. Her daughter is now 2 years old.

___

Information from: The Desert Sun, http://www.desertsun.com