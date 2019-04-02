Palestinian killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A West Bank medical official says a Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli forces during arrest raids north of Jerusalem.

The Israeli military said in a statement Tuesday that troops arrested 12 Palestinians in the West Bank wanted for "involvement in terror activity and violent disturbances."

The military says it was investigating an incident north of Jerusalem in which troops used live fire after coming under attack.

Israeli forces also arrested a senior Hamas official, Hasan Yousif, in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Ramallah hospital chief Ahmad Betawi says the body of a 23-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli troops was brought to the hospital.

He says three Palestinians were also brought to the hospital after being wounded during violent clashes in the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem.