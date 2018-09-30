Pair wanted on burglary warrants arrested after chase

MILTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a pursuit has led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into a woman's apartment and assaulting her in front of her child.

The News Journal reported Sunday that 28-year-old Christopher Boone of Lincoln and a woman suspected of acting as his getaway driver were taken into custody after the chase Saturday.

Police say Boone and 26-year-old Dallas Hook of Lewes had warrants out for burglary in connection with an incident earlier in the month.

Police say Boone entered a Rehoboth Beach apartment on Sept. 23, assaulted a woman while her 7-year-old child was home and threatened to stab her. They say a car was waiting outside for him, and Hook was later identified as the driver.

The two are facing numerous charges and were in custody Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear if either had an attorney.