Pair pleads guilty to transporting roosters for cockfighting

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — Two men pleaded guilty to animal cruelty resulting from their arrest for illegally transporting roosters through Colorado.

Cody Smith of Kentucky and Austin Clanton of Tennessee were caught driving the birds across state lines in May, Summit Daily News reported Monday.

Authorities believed the 33 roosters found in an SUV on Interstate 70 were likely to be used for unlawful purposes such as cockfighting.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper pulled over the vehicle near Silverthorne due to unreadable license plates.

During the traffic stop, the trooper heard a “squawking sound” coming from the rear of the vehicle.

The men said they were taking the roosters and the car to an associate in California, authorities said.

Summit County Animal Control took the birds, which were treated by a veterinarian.

County officials euthanized the birds in June due to concerns about avian diseases.