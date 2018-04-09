Packers' Trevor Davis accused of making false bomb threat

Photo: File, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - This 2017 file photo shows Trevor Davis of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. Police say Davis was arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport. Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon says Monday, April 9, 2018, that Davis was booked on a charge of making a false bomb threat at an airport and released with a summons to appear in court. less FILE - This 2017 file photo shows Trevor Davis of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. Police say Davis was arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles ... more Photo: File, AP Packers' Trevor Davis accused of making false bomb threat 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon said Monday that Davis was booked on a charge of making a false bomb threat at an airport and released with a summons to appear in court.

He said Davis was checking in for a Hawaiian Airlines flight when an airline employee asked him whether he had any explosives in his bag.

Pedregon said Davis said "yes" and asked a woman he was traveling with, "Did you pack the explosives?"

Airline employees called police and Davis was arrested. The woman wasn't charged.

The team said it was aware of the matter and was still gathering additional information.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL