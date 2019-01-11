Oxford Republican wins Mississippi Senate leadership post

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Republican from Oxford has been sworn in to the second-highest leadership position in the Mississippi Senate.

Sixth-term Sen. Gray Tollison was unanimously elected Senate president pro tempore on Friday by colleagues from both parties. He succeeds Republican Sen. Terry Burton of Newton as pro tem.

The pro tem presides over the Senate when the lieutenant governor is not available.

Burton resigned the post Tuesday on the first day of the 2019 legislative session, weeks after his third DUI arrest in recent years. Burton remains in the Senate but is not seeking re-election.

Tollison, a 54-year-old attorney, is also not seeking re-election this year.

Tollison will keep his position as Senate Education Committee chairman this session.

He served as a Democrat from 1996 until late 2011, then became a Republican.