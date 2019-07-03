Owner of escaped alligator facing neglect, cruelty counts

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The owner of an alligator that escaped from a Pittsburgh home last month is facing charges stemming from the discovery of numerous animals at the residence.

Police filed 33 counts of neglect against Mark McGowan on Tuesday, along with single counts of animal cruelty and recklessly endangering another person.

Authorities started investigating McGowan after "Chomp," a 5-foot (1.52-meter)-long alligator, was found along a city street June 6.

A few days later, they removed 32 animals — many of them exotic — from the home where they allegedly were living in substandard conditions. Among them were three more alligators, including one with a neck injury; three snakes, including Burmese pythons, a lizard and some iguanas.

Multiple dead animals were also discovered.

It's not known if McGowan has retained an attorney.