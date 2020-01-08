One dead, three injured in shooting in central Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa police said Wednesday one person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting in a central part of the city.

Acting Insp. Francois D'Aoust said police were looking for a suspect.

Officers were called to the scene at Gilmour Street at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday amid reports of multiple gunshots.

They found several people injured.

Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital in serious condition.

``The scene at Gilmour Street has been secured,'' police said in a statement. ``This is not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody.''