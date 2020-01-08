https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Ottawa-shooting-leaves-many-injuries-Canadian-14958556.php
One dead, three injured in shooting in central Ottawa
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa police said Wednesday one person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting in a central part of the city.
Acting Insp. Francois D'Aoust said police were looking for a suspect.
Officers were called to the scene at Gilmour Street at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday amid reports of multiple gunshots.
They found several people injured.
Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital in serious condition.
``The scene at Gilmour Street has been secured,'' police said in a statement. ``This is not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody.''
