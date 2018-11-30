https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Oshkosh-police-investigate-death-of-3-year-old-13434325.php
Oshkosh police investigate death of 3-year-old girl
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Police in Oshkosh say they're investigating the death of a toddler.
Officers were dispatched to a medical call in a residential neighborhood about 7:30 a.m. Friday. First responders found a 3-year-old girl had died.
Authorities haven't provided anymore details.
Oshkosh police are investigating the second death of a child in as many days. The father of a two-month-old boy is in custody after the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital Thursday night.
